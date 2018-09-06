Venezolano compite como mejor bartender 2018 en Congreso Internacional del Ron

El venezolano Fidel Barrios ha sido seleccionado para competir como mejor bartender 2018 durante el Congreso Internacional del Ron de Madrid donde enfrentará a otros cinco representantes provenientes de Perú, Colombia, España, Puerto Rico y México.
La competencia que elegirá al mejor bartender se desprende de dos criterios: la decisión del jurado y la votación en redes sociales.
El Congreso Internacional del Ron de Madrid es uno de los más reconocidos eventos en Europa. Fidel Barrios es también director del Congreso Internacional de Destilados y posee una trayectoria importante para la competencia.
Puedes apoyar a Fidel Barrios votando a través de este sitio de Facebook. Debes unirte al grupo y responder ¿Cuál es el ron de tu preferencia? y ¿De dónde viene el ron? (caña de azúcar).
Venezolano compite como mejor bartender 2018
Según Siparum, esta competencia implica un gran logro para Fidel: “para seguir promoviendo el ron como medio cultural, histórico, económico y social”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hello friends, greetings, After several years working on the use of rum in the Cocktail Tiki, promoting the “DOC Venezuelan Rum”, organizing the International Spirits Congress , giving courses and attending national and international events. I am pleased to announce that I have been selected, by the International Rum Congress of Madrid, in the nomination for “Best Bartender of the Year IRC 2018”. 50% of the votes will be through online voting in a Facebook group called “Cocktail Week with Rum” and the other 50% will be decided by a jury made up of winners from previous years. The nominees this year are bartenders from Peru, Mexico, France, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Venezuela. I would like to obtain this nomination, and continue to promote Rum as a cultural, historical, economic and social means. If you can support me, I would appreciate your vote and encourage the vote among your friends and acquaintances. For this you must continue and invite them to the following link https://www.facebook.com/groups/1609324012677824/permalink/2212928325650720/ you request the entry to the group, once added you must go to the top of the page and vote for: “Fidel Barrios – Venezuela”. You can only vote once per candidate. Voting starts on Saturday, September 1st. The simple fact of having been selected by a jury of experts, belonging to the International rum conference, IRC, already supposes a considerable merit, since from the point of view of judges and professional experts, they understand that in some way it is a reference bartender. For any questions or queries I remain at your entire disposal: IG @caballerodelacocteleria WS + 58 412-7822095 fidelbarrios7@gmail.com Thank you very much for your support. Best Bartender IRC 2018, You can vote now! # bestrumbartender2018 #fidelbarrios #caballerodelacocteleria #IRC https://www.facebook.com/groups/1609324012677824/permalink/2212928325650720/