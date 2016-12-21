Los mejores discos del año según Billboard

Beyoncé continúa siendo la reina y así lo confirmó la lista Billboard de los 50 mejores discos del 2016 con su álbum Lemonade

Beyoncé continúa siendo la reina y así lo confirmó la lista Billboard de los 50 mejores discos del 2016, su sexto álbum de estudio Lemonade se ha posicionado como el favorito de este año en el puesto número uno, seguido por The Life Of Pablo de Kanye West.

Lemonade inspiró su título en una frase popular que solía decir la abuela de Jay Z, mientras que el contenido se basa en “el viaje de cada mujer al autoconocimiento y la curación”.

La selección de Billboard para 2016 incluye “Blackstar” de David Bowie un álbum lanzado por el artista inglés dos días antes de su muerte; Solange con “A Seat at the Table” ; Kendrick Lamar por “Untitled unmastered” y The Weeknd con “Starboy”.

Además, el fallecido Leonard Cohen también aparece entre los 50 mejores álbumes de Billboard con ‘You Want it Darker’ junto con “This is Acting” de Sia y “Joanne” de Lady Gaga.

1. Beyoncé, ‘Lemonade’

2. Kanye West, ‘The Life of Pablo’

3. Chance the Rapper, ‘Coloring Book’

4. David Bowie, ‘Blackstar’

5. Frank Ocean, ‘Blond’

6. A Tribe Called Quest, ‘We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service’

7. Solange, ‘A Seat at the Table’

8.The 1975, ‘I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it’

9. Maren Morris, ‘HERO’

10. Anderson .Paak, ‘Malibu’

11. Rihanna, ‘Anti’

12. Radiohead, ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’

13. Kendrick Lamar, ‘untitled unmastered.’



14. Miranda Lambert, ‘The Weight of These Wings’

15. Mitski, ‘Puberty 2’

16. ANOHNI, ‘Hopelessness’

17. Drake, ‘Views’

18. Leonard Cohen, ‘You Want it Darker’

19. Gallant, ‘Ology’

20. Sia, ‘This Is Acting’

21. The Weeknd, ‘Starboy’

22. Ariana Grande, ‘Dangerous Woman’

23. Various Artists, ‘The Hamilton Mixtape’

24. J Balvin, ‘Energia’

25. Paul Simon, ‘Stranger to Stranger’

26. Kaytranada, ‘99.9%’

27. YG, ‘Still Brazy’

28. Angel Olsen, ‘My Woman’

29. Bon Iver, ’22 A Million’

30. Kevin Gates, ‘Islah’

31. Car Seat Headrest, ‘Teens of Denial’

32. Lady Gaga, ‘Joanne’

33. Blood Orange, ‘Freetown Sound’

34. M83, ‘Junk’

35. Metallica, ‘Hardwired… to Self Destruct’

36. Tove Lo, ‘Lady Wood’

37. The Hotelier, ‘Goodness’

38. Young Thug, ‘Jeffery’

39. Drive-By Truckers, ‘American Band’

40. Alicia Keys, ‘Here’

41. White Lung, ‘Paradise’

42. Flume, ‘Skin’

43. iLe, iLevitable

44. Phantogram, ‘Three’

45. Sturgill Simpson, ‘A Sailor’s Guide to Earth’

46. Noname, ‘Telefone’

47. PUP, ‘The Dream Is Over’

48. Reik, ‘Des/Amor

49. The Goon Sax, ‘Up to Anything’

50. Rae Sremmurd, ‘Sremmlife 2’

Autor: Katiusa Casanova